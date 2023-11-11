After seven months of fighting between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (FAR), violence has intensified, especially in the multi-ethnic region of Darfur and in areas that, according to the UN, had remained relatively calm. with respect to other regions. The murder in recent days of around 800 people, mostly belonging to an ethnic minority, set off alarm bells in the international community. The UN warns that, if the agreements reached by both sides of the conflict are not respected, the war could perpetuate the current humanitarian crisis.

The armed conflict since last April continues to exacerbate the humanitarian debacle in Sudan. The resident coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs of the United Nations in that African nation, Clementine Nkweta-Salamiwarned on Friday, November 10, in a press conference, about the “atrocious” reports that the organization has received in recent weeks, detailing multiple cases of sexual abuse, forced disappearances, gender violence and “serious violations of human rights” in different regions of the country.

The Army and the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) group have been at war since April 15, when the paramilitaries rebelled due to disagreements over their integration into the Armed Forces, and in the middle of a transition phase after a plotted coup d’état by the military in 2021.

“What is happening borders on pure evil. The protection of civilians remains a matter of great concern,” said Nkweta-Salami, who also highlighted the new outbreak of armed attacks that Darfur has experienced in recent days, noting that The violence “appears to have an ethnic basis.”

One of the latest violent events took place in Ardamata, a town near the capital of East Darfur, El Genina, where at least 800 people were killed in clashes between the state army and the FAR, according to the High Commissioner’s Office. United Nations Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). In addition, the organization reported looting in at least 100 shelters in Ardamata, where international humanitarian aid was being held.

In addition, the violence has caused the death of some 9,000 people and the internal and external displacement of more than 6 million. Another 25 million Sudanese require urgent humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations

Concern over paramilitary takeover of Darfur

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry stated on November 10 that paramilitaries are murdering civilians from the Masalit tribe, a clan of African origin from western Sudan.

According to the Ministry, the massacres have occurred since June, when Arab tribes allied with the FAR paramilitary group massacred “more than 4,000 civilians from the Masalit tribe” and forced the displacement of “the majority of the population” of West Darfur.

The advances of the coup paramilitary group led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo in Darfur are occurring rapidly and experts predict that this group will manage to wrest control of the region from the Sudanese Government in the coming days. The situation worries non-Arab communities in the area, which claim to be persecuted by the organization and armed militias related to it.

Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), greets supporters as he arrives at a meeting in the village of Aprag, 60 kilometers from Khartoum, Sudan, June 22 of 2019. © Umit Bektas/ Reuters

Mashaar Omar Ahmed, a resident of Ardamata, says members of the FAR and allied militiamen executed 30 men from the Masalit community, originally from western Darfur and ethnically distinct from the other Arab tribes living in the area. He also reported that 10 members of his family have been missing since last November 5.

“They asked the men if they were from Masalit and they did not deny it,” Ahmed told the British news agency Reuters, adding that the attackers were dressed as civilians when they committed the crime inside the refugee camp where she and her family they reside.

In addition, the United Nations has reported at least 50 cases of sexual violence against women within Darfur, attacks for which it blames members of the FAR. However, activists in the area claim that the real numbers would be much higher.

“We are hearing fewer cases of sexual violence and rape because there is less capacity for activists to move and monitor (…) Police stations do not work either, in hospitals there is not even an internet connection that allows us to listen to or find out about rape cases reported,” activist Nehla Yousef mentioned for the Al Jazeera network on November 8.

Violence grows outside of Saudi Arabia agreements

Although the peace talks held on Saudi territory between the Army and the FAR resulted, on November 7, in an agreement between both parties to protect the integrity of civilians, as well as to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid for the 25 millions of Sudanese who depend on it to survive today, the deaths of innocent people do not stop.

Carts carry belongings of Sudanese who fled the conflict in the Darfur region, as they cross the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad, on August 4, 2023. REUTERS – ZOHRA BENSEMRA

Furthermore, the refugee crisis caused by the Sudanese exodus worries neighboring nations. In the first three days of November alone, Doctors Without Borders reported the crossing of at least 7,000 people across Sudan’s border with Chad, emphasizing that the majority of the refugees were women and children escaping the conflict.

It has been seven months since the violent outbreak that put the military junta commanded by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in check, which has caused damage to vital infrastructure for the operation of hospitals, schools and other civil complexes that have stopped functioning, increasing the human crisis of the country.

Now, Darfur, a region as large as France in territorial area, is once again threatened by an ethnic conflict that, if not contained, could experience another violent episode in its history reminiscent of the genocide perpetrated by the Yanjawid at the beginning of the millennium, which claimed at least 300,000 civilian lives.

Darfur suffered a war in the early 2000s, when ethnic Africans rebelled and accused the Arab-majority government of discrimination.

With AP, Reuters, EFE and local media