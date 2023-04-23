In Sudan shaken by violent fighting between regular troops and paramilitary RSF there is an “almost total” blackout of the Internet. This was reported by NetBlocks, a London-based organization that monitors web access around the world. “Real-time network data shows a near-total collapse of internet connectivity in Sudan with national connectivity now at 2% of ordinary levels.”



Meanwhile, the great escape from the country continues: France has launched “a rapid evacuation operation” of its citizens as announced by the Foreign Ministry, which specified that European citizens and citizens from “allied countries” are also involved in the Paris operation . But the news bounces back, between confirmations and denials, that the French convoy ended up in the crosshairs of the guerrillas. The unspecified “attack” would see at least one injured.

America, it was President Biden himself who underlined it, has already evacuated all its diplomatic staff: «I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of the staff of our Embassy, ​​who carried out their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied the friendship and America’s bond with the people of Sudan,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

It’s Italy? «It is a very complicated situation that of the Italians who live in Khartoum. We are working on all the initiatives that can lead to a ceasefire and a lasting truce between the parties in conflict». This is what Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview with Qn, in contact with the crisis unit at the Farnesina which deals with the Sudan emergency. “The fear is that the two parties in conflict for control of power in Sudan have no intention of sitting down at a table”, notes the minister, who hopes “that the large infrastructures that are useful to the people of Sudan will not be destroyed . And consequently that the two factions of the military junta that are fighting do not harm the Sudanese people”. Turning to the war in Ukraine and the intergovernmental conference for the reconstruction of the country that he launched, the head of the Farnesina explains: «On 26 April we will give life to a great event, at the Palacongressi in Rome, in which over a thousand companies will participate, from infrastructure to construction and energy networks, to develop a plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine’.