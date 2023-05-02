Sudan, the golden democracy crossroads of conflicts and interests

Sudan is one strategic statusgeographically speaking, both as regards the smuggling of African migrants through the Sahel, which for the balance of power in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea. On April 15, Sudan exploded: clashes between the two armed factions took place in the capital. The first contender is General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, president since October 2021. On the other side, the “contender”, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, vice-president of Sudan and commander of the autonomous Janjaweed militias, later placed in the state as a “rapid support force”. Since civilian President al-Bashir left in 2019, Sudan has dragged on for a couple of years, with an unstable but peaceful government. Now the balance of power has broken and everyone wants their share of the Sudanese democratic dream. Indeed, there is money to be made in Sudan if one has the right ethics. Let’s make the point.

Expert Marco Valentini: “Sudan does not exist as a country”

To better understand the real situation in Sudan, Affaritaliani asked an expert in the area, Marco Valentini, operator in contexts of crisis, whether they are caused by men (wars) or by natural disasters (floods, drought, famine, etc..). From Afghanistan, Valentini explains the real estate market in Kabul while cheerful ak47s are heard in the background and after eight years of field work in Sudan he tells us what’s going on.

“Sudan does not exist as a country. As Herbert Kitchener said – the famous English commander who conquered the Sudan and invented the concentration camps in South Africa, who we told you about Ed – the Sudan is a sandbox between the Aswan cataract and the British colony of Uganda”. Valentini adds: “At the time no one spun this area. Then in the 1900s the French began to think about it looking at Darfur, the British didn’t like the idea of ​​the French dividing their colonies in two and then creating a state from scratch. They combined the north with strong Egyptian contamination, the Arab tribes of the coastal territories, made the capital at Khartoum and hooked the south. Thus the pre-split Sudan was born.

