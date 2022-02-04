The United Nations has held consultations in recent weeks in an effort to help find a negotiated solution to the political crisis in Sudan.

“We continue to receive requests from a wide range of Sudanese stakeholders to meet with us and participate in the UN-facilitated consultation process,” Unitams said in a statement sent to Reuters.“.

“UNITAMS launched this operation to encourage a Sudanese solution to the political impasse in the wake of the October 25 coup, which was openly condemned by the Secretary-General of the United Nations (Antonio Guterres),” she added.“.

For its part, the Sovereign Council had earlier welcomed the UN initiative, and Perthes said that the army had no objections to its presence..

The deputy head of the Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, had said on Saturday that the UN envoy should be “a facilitator, not a mediator.”

He added that the council does not hostile or boycott The international communityBut he “refuses to interfere in the country’s internal affairs.”“.

The United Nations mission, led by Perthes, began talks to help resolve the crisis that followed the October 25 measures.