The armed forces in Sudan have agreed to a 3-day truce starting tonight to allow citizens to celebrate Eid El Fitrm, which marks the end of Ramadan, and facilitate humanitarian services. But the war shows no sign of stopping. The victims of the clashes that began last April 15 in Sudan are over 600, and 3,500 injured: this is what the Sudanese Ministry of Health announced today in Khartoum, quoted by the international press, correcting previous international figures upwards. the dead are 4 UN humanitarian workers and an American citizen, according to reports from the UN and the United States. According to Unicef, among the victims there are also about ten children (many more are injured). Meanwhile, the flight of civilians has begun in the capital, those who can flee, even if the means are few and the situation is dangerous throughout the country. Read more: “Sudan, a UN employee and an American among the 600 dead. US and EU are preparing the evacuation. MSF: “Catastrophe”. Weapons from Wagner to the paramilitaries”



07:10