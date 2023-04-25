Rome – They are in Rome and will leave in the early afternoon to arrive in Genoa the five Genoese members of Music for Peace left Djibouti yesterday evening after the evacuation from KhartoumSudan.

The journey on the C130 set up by the army and the carabinieri arrived at Ciampino during the night, after a refueling stop at Gioia Tauro.

With them dozens of other Italians and some foreigners. Stefano Rebora, soul of the Genoese non-profit association, recounted their journey from the Khartoum headquarters to Djibouti in a long post published during the night on the Music for Peace Facebook page.

Words with which he once again reaffirmed the drama of the ongoing clashes in Sudan and the appeal not to forget and to help the Sudanese population.

“In the eyes still the macabre sight of corpses on the ground – reads one post published on the association’s Facebook page – Bodies of human beings. Human beings who have never returned home to their families. Families that maybe don’t even know where that inanimate human body is, looted by gunshots. AND the longest trip of our life”.