Sudan | The fighting continued despite the ceasefire, Russia announced evacuations

Russia announced that it will evacuate more than 200 people from Sudan.

in Sudan fighting between the country’s army and the RSF forces fighting against it has continued even on Tuesday, despite the cease-fire.

In the capital, Khartoum, sporadic gunfire and sounds of military aircraft and anti-aircraft fire have been heard.

Russia has announced on Tuesday that it will evacuate more than 200 people from Sudan. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, diplomats, military personnel and Russian citizens are among the evacuees.

According to the ministry, the evacuees also include citizens of former Soviet Union countries and other friendly countries that have asked Russia for help.

