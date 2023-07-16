Khartoum (Union)

The crisis in Sudan entered its fourth month, amid great tragic conditions suffered by civilians and the displaced as a result of the continuation of the fighting, while the United Nations called for redoubling efforts to ensure that the crisis does not turn into a “brutal and endless civil war.” “For three months now, the people of Sudan have suffered untold suffering amid acts of violence tearing their country apart,” said a statement issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, on the occasion of the 3-month anniversary of the start of the crisis in Sudan.

He added, “As the conflict enters its fourth month, the battle lines are getting tighter, making it more difficult to reach the millions of people who need urgent humanitarian assistance.”

“Each day the fighting continues, the misery for Sudanese civilians deepens, and the recent discovery of a mass grave outside El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, is only the latest evidence of the resurgence of ethnic killings in the region,” he added. He stressed that “the international community cannot ignore this harsh echo of history in Darfur.”

And he added, “We must all redouble our efforts to ensure that the conflict in Sudan does not turn into a brutal and endless civil war with disastrous consequences for the region.” “Since the crisis began, more than 3 million people in Sudan, half of them children, have fled violence inside and outside the country,” the UN official said.

“Half of the remaining children in Sudan, about 13.6 million, are in dire need of humanitarian assistance,” he added.

“Together with local organizations, we are doing our best to provide life-saving supplies, but we cannot work under the barrel of a gun, nor replenish stocks of food, water and medicine if the looting of these stocks continues,” he added.

While those stranded in Khartoum and other war zones in Darfur find great difficulties in coping with the security, living and health conditions, those fleeing to camps for the displaced and other less dangerous cities also suffer from poor living conditions in light of the high prices of food commodities and services, the delay in the payment of workers’ wages, and the suspension of most of them. Commercial and productive activities for more than three months in a country where more than 60% of the country’s adult population depend on daily business to get by.

According to the data of the Sudanese Medical Association, 59 out of 89 basic hospitals in the capital and the states have completely stopped serving, while the remaining hospitals are operating fully or partially, as some of them provide first aid services only, and they are also threatened with closure as a result of a shortage of medical staff and medical supplies. Water and electricity.

In terms of security, eyewitnesses reported yesterday that violent clashes took place in the city of Omdurman, in the neighborhoods near the Corps of Engineers in the capital, Khartoum. The witnesses said that the clashes lasted for more than two hours, and heavy and light weapons were used.

Eyewitnesses stated that clashes with heavy weapons broke out in the areas of “Abbasiya, Al-Arda, the vicinity of Al-Ahlia University and Umm Bidda” south and central Omdurman, and explosions were heard in Khartoum North. Residents complained of power outages in Omdurman and Khartoum North, due to the clashes.

In addition to Khartoum and the state of North Kordofan, the cities of El Geneina, El Fasher, Nyala, Kutum and Zalingei, in Darfur, witnessed violent clashes between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

As it entered its fourth month, the clashes left more than 3,000 dead, most of them civilians, and about 3 million displaced persons and refugees inside and outside the country, according to the Ministry of Health and the United Nations.

FAO: Distributing seeds to one million farmers

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has begun distributing seeds to one million farmers, to ensure that food production needs are met. The organization stated that it had begun distributing seeds to farmers in the main regions of Sudan, to ensure the provision of the necessary resources for them to meet the needs of food production, noting that it had provided, so far, 3.3 tons of seeds to the states of “Blue Nile, Gedaref, Kassala, Sennar, and White Nile.” , Red Sea, South and North Kordofan”, where she began distributing them to farmers. The FAO added that it plans to help one million farmers and their families, or about 5 million people, with 10,000 tons of sorghum, millet, peanuts and sesame seeds to be planted in 17 out of 18 Sudanese states.

It is noteworthy that the emergency distribution of seeds to farmers at risk allows for the cultivation and production of grain, to cover the grain needs of 13 to 19 million people.

Washington: We look forward to ending the crisis and securing the arrival of aid

The United States welcomed the outcomes of the “Sudan’s Neighborhood” summit, which was held in Cairo on Thursday, and expressed its aspiration to work with neighboring countries, the “IGAD” and the African Union to deepen coordination on ending the crisis in Sudan. The US State Department’s Office of African Affairs said on Twitter, “Washington looks forward to working with partners next to Sudan to secure humanitarian access and resume democratic transition in the country.” Sudan’s neighboring countries met at a summit in the Egyptian capital on Thursday, during which the leaders agreed on the importance of resolving the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, given the threat it poses to the region as a whole, calling at the same time to stop the escalation and commit to an immediate ceasefire.