Sudan, the EU plans the evacuation of citizens. There are 250 Italians

According to WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris, they are at least 413 people have lost their lives in Sudan since Saturday, when violent clashes broke out between the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. THE wounded instead they arrive at over 3500 and the budget is constantly updated. Based on these data, theEuropean Union is planning the evacuation of its citizens from the Sudanese capital Khartoumas soon as the security situation permits. “We are trying to coordinate an operation to evacuate our civilians from the city, which situation is now high risk. We are working on different options to evacuate people”, says an EU official. “At the moment – he adds – the assessment of those who work on the ground, including the EU embassy, ​​is that there are no security conditions to proceed with such an operation”.

