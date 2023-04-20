Sudan | The Egyptian soldiers captured by RSF forces over the weekend were evacuated in Sudan

Egyptian soldiers were training in the city together with the Sudanese army.

in Sudan the Egyptian soldiers captured by the RSF paramilitary forces have been evacuated on Wednesday, the Sudanese armed forces say.

A total of 177 Egyptian soldiers were evacuated by four Egyptian military aircraft.

The soldiers were captured by RSF forces on Saturday in the northern Sudanese town of Merowe. Egyptian soldiers were training in the city together with the Sudanese army.

Paramilitary The RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces began fighting on Saturday morning in the capital, Khartoum. It remains unclear what triggered the fighting and which side started it.

The two sides announced a ceasefire on Tuesday, but at the time a Reuters reporter heard tanks firing in Khartoum after the deadline.

At least 270 people have died and thousands have been wounded in the fighting, says Der Spiegel.