Sudan, the highly secret mission that also involves Italy

In Sudan another terrible one has broken out war with hundreds of dead and a climate of growing terror. But an alleged one comes up link between who triggered that conflict and Italy. Who knows – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – how Colonel Antonio Colella will feel to know that the Sudanese general Give him and the leader of the coup plotters who are setting fire to the Sudan. Yes, because the Italian officer met Dagalo on January 12, 2022, known as “Hemit“, and with him he planned the help of our country to its paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces formed by cutthroats known as janjaweed. Now the general tries to seize the candies and suffocate the nascent democracy of the African country. Italy – as reported by the Fatto – intended to make use of the paramilitary group in operation anti-migrants. That is, the Rapid Support Forces were supposed to patrol the border between Sudan and Libya and prevent those who escaped from reaching the former Italian colony and the Mediterranean. A very congenial assignment to the team of cutthroat that in Darfur it was already stained with heinous crimes and ignoble massacres.

“Devils on horseback” they called them, because – explains the Fact – they attacked the villages some African ethnic groups (they are Arabs) burned the huts, killed the men, raped the women, kidnapped the children. The deal for theirs training achieved with Italy allowed him to continue their work with more money, logistical material and political legitimacy. Our instructors they continued to go to Sudan for sure until a couple of months ago. The trainings took place at Khartoum but above all in El Obeid, 400 km south of the capital. But the trainings also took place in Italy. The Sudanese came in small groups and it is possible that some of them are still in our country. All in top secret. The missions were so secret that even the questions asked in the Senate by the parliamentarian Alberto Airolawho asked explanation of those trips they never had an answer. The general’s career was dazzling. From leader of a gang in the war in Darfur he became leader of a political and economic empire with gold mines, factories and industries.

