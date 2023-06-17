Eyewitnesses said that 4 brothers were killed in the Al-Qadisiyah neighborhood in the eastern Nile region, after a shell landed in their house, and more than 8 people were killed in Omdurman, west of Khartoum, and the Al-Lamab area in the south of the capital, due to the intense aerial bombardment that targeted a number of neighborhoods.

During the last three weeks, anxiety has increased among the civilian population, hundreds of thousands of whom have been forced to flee, leaving their homes and properties amid complex humanitarian conditions in a number of cities in the country to which the residents of the capital have fled.

Less than two weeks ago, more than 18 people were killed in the densely populated Mayo neighborhood in southern Khartoum, and more than 120 others were injured, after several shells fell in the popular neighborhood, which is home to more than a million people and is considered one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in the capital.

Also, about 10 civilians were killed and injured, who were caught in the middle of violent clashes between the two fighting parties in the Al-Ashra residential area located in the center of Khartoum.

Since the outbreak of fighting on the fifteenth of April, a number of areas of the capital have been witnessing continuous air and ground attacks, which have killed more than a thousand civilians.

The matter has worsened over the past few days after the increased use of explosive bombs in residential neighbourhoods.

Adel Hassan, a resident of the Haj Youssef area, told Sky News Arabia that residential neighborhoods have witnessed frequent air and ground attacks over the past few days, which has led to an increase in the number of civilian casualties.

Hassan points out that there are many victims under the rubble of dozens of residential and service buildings that were bombed.

And after the fighting was confined during the first weeks to the areas of military gatherings and strategic installations, the recent period witnessed a remarkable shift towards targeting residential and civilian areas, which led to an increase in displacement from the capital, which unconfirmed reports say that 70 percent of its population of about 10 million people. They have already left for safer internal areas or abroad.

This comes in light of the increasing calls of the local population, demanding the provision of cadres, equipment and medical supplies, after the failure to reach large hospitals, in which more than 60 percent are actually out of service, according to the Central Sudan Doctors Syndicate.

In parallel with the security suffering, the residents of the capital, Khartoum, live in very complex living conditions, and the phenomenon of diminishing food commodities is expanding on a daily basis with the suspension of most supply chains, and the lack of liquidity also hinders the ability of the population to obtain their daily needs.

While a few owners of groceries and bakeries are trying to adapt to the current difficult conditions and continue to open their shops, many of them preferred to close their shops due to the scarcity of goods and fear of looting and theft, which has become a visible feature in most neighborhoods of the capital.

And due to the great destruction that affected more than 90 percent of the factories of food commodities and other consumer items, the supply chains of markets and most grocery stores stopped completely.