Sudan The bloodshed in Darfur began almost immediately after the end of the peacekeeping operation, killing more than 80 people

Over 80 people have been killed and about 160 wounded in clashes in the troubled Darfur region of Sudan, hospital sources said on Saturday.

The violence erupted just a few weeks after the UN and the African Union ended a 13-year peacekeeping operation in the region.

West Darfur the unrest that began as a local confrontation in the state capital, Geneina, quickly escalated into battles involving large numbers of armed forces. The fighting is still ongoing, so the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The conflict in West Darfur began in 2003 when rebel groups in the region saw the regime discriminating against the non-Arab population. The UN estimates that some 300,000 people died in the conflict and 2.5 million fled the violence.