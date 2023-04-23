On the ground.. raging battles

The fighting that broke out at the beginning of last week between the army forces, led by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, led by Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, also known as “Hemedti”, killed hundreds of people. .

Residents of the cities of Omdurman and Bahri, adjacent to Khartoum, said that “the fighting intensified before noon on Saturday after a relative calm, as air strikes took place near the state radio and television, and gun battles took place in several areas.” .

A live TV broadcast by several channels showed a large cloud of black smoke rising from Khartoum Airport, and the sound of gunfire and artillery .

The worst violence was reported outside the capital, Khartoum, in Darfur, a desert region in the west of the country that borders Chad.

The army and the Rapid Support Forces said they would abide by a 3-day ceasefire, starting Friday, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, but it was breached.

There have been no indications so far that either side can achieve a quick victory, or that it is ready to step back and engage in dialogue, according to analysts.

The army has an air force, but the RSF is heavily deployed in urban areas, including around major facilities in central Khartoum .

Nevertheless, Al-Burhan said in media statements, on Saturday, that “we must all sit down as Sudanese and find the appropriate way out, in order to restore hope and restore life.”

The World Health Organization said on Friday that 413 people have been killed and 3,551 injured since the fighting broke out. The death toll includes at least 5 aid workers, in a country dependent on food aid.

Hospitals damaged

A United Nations statement on the humanitarian situation said, on Saturday, that “thieves seized at least 10 World Food Program vehicles and 6 other food trucks, after storming the organization’s offices and warehouses in Nyala, South Darfur.” .

The Preliminary Committee of the Sudan Doctors Syndicate said, early on Saturday morning, that “more than two-thirds of the hospitals adjacent to the areas of clashes have stopped serving,” adding that 32 hospitals were affected, whether by bombing or forced evacuation.

The committee stated that the hospitals that are still operating are also threatened with closure due to the lack of medical staff, medical supplies, water and electricity, adding that some of these hospitals only provide first aid services.

prison break

Concerns are also mounting about the fate of inmates at Al-Huda Prison, the largest prison in Sudan, located in Omdurman, near Khartoum .

Yesterday, Friday, the army accused the Rapid Support Forces of storming the prison, but the latter denied this.

Lawyers for one of the prison inmates said in a statement that “an armed group forcibly evacuated the prison,” pointing out that the whereabouts of the prisoners were “unknown,” according to Reuters.

SOS via social media

People are crying out on social media, asking for medical help, transportation to hospitals, and prescription medication.

Any lull in the fighting on Saturday would accelerate the pace of desperate Khartoum residents fleeing the capital, after spending days in their homes or neighborhoods under the threat of bombing and the movements of fighters in the streets.

evacuations

A statement by the General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces said that Al-Burhan agreed to provide the necessary assistance to secure the evacuations of nationals and diplomatic missions of various countries.

The army said in a statement that the United States, Britain, France and China would evacuate diplomats and other nationals from Khartoum, adding that it “expects to start immediately.” “.

Al-Burhan said that the army “provided safe passages,” but the situation is still problematic at some airports, including Khartoum and Nyala airports, the largest cities in Darfur. .