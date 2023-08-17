A statement issued by the Sudanese army said that the SPLM-N forces suffered heavy losses in their ranks, in addition to destroying two tanks and a number of combat vehicles, and seizing two tanks.

The Sudanese army also confirmed the thwarting of an attempt by rebel militias to infiltrate some defensive positions in the vicinity of the Bahri military area, noting that five rebels were killed and a number of weapons were seized.

She added that the rebel militias randomly bombed the Shambat area in Khartoum, killing and injuring a number of civilians.

The following are the highlights of the Sudanese army statement:

• In continuation of its continuous violations against the citizens, the rebel militia carried out indiscriminate shelling of the Shambat area, causing the death and injury of a number of civilians. Another force of the rebel militia in the Al-Walid neighborhood of Omdurman forced the residents of the neighborhood to evacuate their homes by force, and then looted the contents of all the neighborhood’s houses.

• A rebel militia force on board 8 combat vehicles tried to infiltrate some defensive positions in the vicinity of the Bahri military area. Our forces confronted them, killing 5 rebels, receiving a number of weapons, and expelling the enemy.

• Special Action Groups continue their operations successfully in various areas of the capital and expect continuous losses to the rebels.

• Our forces launched strikes against hostile targets in the areas of Al-Bagir, Soba and other areas, causing the rebels heavy losses in personnel and combat vehicles.

• Our forces are carefully monitoring all the movements and intentions of the rebel militia inside and outside the capital region, and are ready to deal with it firmly.