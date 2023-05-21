Sunday, May 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sudan | The agreement came about after a week’s ceasefire starting Monday evening

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sudan | The agreement came about after a week’s ceasefire starting Monday evening

During the fighting, ceasefires have been agreed upon many times before, but with poor results.

in Sudan the country’s armed forces and paramilitary RSF forces have agreed on a week-long cease-fire, the United States and Saudi Arabia say in their joint statement. The ceasefire is scheduled to begin on Monday evening at 22:45 Finnish time.

The parties have negotiated a ceasefire in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The warring parties also agreed not to seek a military advantage in the fighting before the ceasefire begins.

During the fighting that started in mid-April, ceasefires have been agreed upon several times before, but the fighting has often continued despite them.

#Sudan #agreement #weeks #ceasefire #starting #Monday #evening

See also  Test drive Fiat Doblo: Next clone is created
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result