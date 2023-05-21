Sudan | The agreement came about after a week’s ceasefire starting Monday evening

During the fighting, ceasefires have been agreed upon many times before, but with poor results.
in Sudan the country’s armed forces and paramilitary RSF forces have agreed on a week-long cease-fire, the United States and Saudi Arabia say in their joint statement. The ceasefire is scheduled to begin on Monday evening at 22:45 Finnish time.
The parties have negotiated a ceasefire in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The warring parties also agreed not to seek a military advantage in the fighting before the ceasefire begins.
During the fighting that started in mid-April, ceasefires have been agreed upon several times before, but the fighting has often continued despite them.
#Sudan #agreement #weeks #ceasefire #starting #Monday #evening
Leave a Reply