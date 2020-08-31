Sudan | Sudanese government and rebels sign peace: “This is a truly historic day”

The conflict has been going on in Sudan for almost two decades.

Sudan the interim administration reached a peace deal with rebel groups on Monday, news agencies say. The agreement is a major step in a 17-year conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

In the western region of Darfur alone, the UN estimates that some 300,000 people have died in the unrest that has its roots in Sudan’s former dictator. Omar al-Bashirin from the reign.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) accuses al-Bashir of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Peace agreement promises rebel groups representation in the country’s political leadership, local government and security forces, as well as land areas and economic power, according to Reuters. The agreement also guarantees the opportunity for those who have fled their homes to return. There are millions of them.

A peace agreement was signed on Sudan in 2011 in the independent capital of South Sudan, Juba, with the President of South Sudan Salva Kiirin with assistance, says the news agency AFP. The rush itself has a background in the Sudanese rebel forces before the division of the region into two countries.

In addition to the interim administration, the agreement was approved by four rebel groups from Darfur and two from southern Sudan. However, two significant rebel groups were still excluded from the agreement, so the agreement was not officially signed for the time being.

“This is a truly historic day,” the prime minister said Abdalla Hamdok and hoped that the groups excluded would join the agreement that would bring “peace and stability” to Sudan.

“We are waiting for them.”

After the agreement was approved, the parties danced together.

Sudan the conflict was originally an armed uprising against the Arab-led Sudanese government by the non-Arab-speaking minorities in Darfur. The government has responded to the uprising with violent grips.

The regime of Omar al-Bashir assembled so-called janjaweed forces for the battle of the Arab tribes, which were supported and armed by the army. Janjaweed forces destroyed villages, raped women and drove huge numbers of people to flee their homes in Darfur.

Finally, in the spring of last year, rising food prices, fuel shortages and poverty sparked a wave of protests that resulted in the army, along with janjaweed forces, ousting al-Bashir in April 2019. He managed to rule for nearly 30 years.

The peace treaty now made on behalf of the caretaker government was approved by the best-known Janjaweed leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, which led troops in the Darfur genocide.

“This agreement represents… A new dawn,” he said in Juba.

Shortly after the agreement was signed, the United States, Britain and Norway endorsed it in a joint statement.

“It is an important step in restoring security, dignity and development to the people of Sudan’s conflict zones. We believe that a formal agreement should be followed by local efforts to bring peace and reconciliation, ”the countries wrote.

From international despite demonstrations and celebrations, the road to stability is still difficult.

In addition to political power, the peace agreement promises to take care of the return of millions of people to their homelands and distribute about $ 750 million, or € 628 million each year, for ten years to the worst-affected areas in the West and South. However, it is not clear how the caretaker government will be able to deliver on its promises.

“We know we are facing problems as we begin to move this agreement from paper to reality … but we have the political will,” said the Sudanese communications minister. Faisal Mohammed Salih According to AFP.