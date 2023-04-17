A truce for humanitarian purposes stopped this Sunday the fighting that, throughout the weekend, has been waged by the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful militia created during the regime of dictator Omar Al Bashir and which has great resources. The armed clashes between the two bodies began in the capital Khartoum and the neighboring town of Omdurman and have spread to other states such as Darfur and Kasala. These clashes have caused 56 deaths among the civilian population and 600 injuries, according to reports from the Central Committee of Physicians, an independent entity, which also speaks of “dozens of victims” among the contenders.

The incidents started on Saturday in a southern suburb of Khartoum and quickly spread through the urban area. Witnesses speak of air attacks on RSF facilities, while spokespersons for this second institution announce the seizure of the presidential palace and the local airport, actions denied by the Armed Forces, which, for their part, claim the conquest of the base of Karari, capital stronghold of the rivals.

Several columns of smoke rise from various parts of the city, including the Army Headquarters, according to images broadcast on television. The testimonies speak of war vehicles and heavy weapons deployed in the city, emptied of passers-by and traffic. The population, mostly oblivious to the events, remains locked in their homes, while the sound of shooting and artillery duels is heard. The skirmishes have also claimed the lives of three members of the World Food Program in North Darfur and the United Nations institution has announced the suspension of its activities.

The hostilities arose after weeks of rising tensions between the two sides. Curiously, both allied themselves to lead the 2021 coup, a coup that ruined the transition undertaken in the country two years earlier and which was to lead to the establishment of a democratic regime. The feud between the former allies has apparently intensified following recent unauthorized militia deployments in the capital. The army blames the paramilitaries for the start of the fight after an initial attack on the headquarters of its General Command.

Accusations of “criminals”



The tone of the accusations does not anticipate an easy and quick solution. The main leaders of the two factions, key men on the political scene, have branded each other ‘criminals’. Abdelfatah al-Burhan, head of the Armed Forces and president of the Sovereign Transitional Council, is up against Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the RSF and one of the richest and most ambitious men in the country. The leader of the irregulars, also known as Hemedti, has remained in the spheres of power since the last decade of the Omar Al-Bashir regime until today, despite the fact that the International Criminal Court accuses him of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Oblivious to these complaints, Hemedti or ‘little Mohamed’ participates in the Executive as a member of the aforementioned Sovereign Council.

The Sudanese crisis has forced a meeting of the Security Council and the African Union in Addis Ababa to promote the implementation of a ceasefire. The major powers, the Arab League and IGAD, an organization that promotes East African integration, have also held emergency meetings and calls for dialogue. Neighboring Egypt has offered to carry out intermediation work aimed at promoting dialogue between the parties.