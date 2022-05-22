The masked activist at the head of the demonstrations against the regime. And now the dictator has pure Spider-Man who chose this form of protest after a friend of his was killed by the military

ROME. A superhero is needed for peace in one of the most turbulent countries in Africa. In the streets leading the resistance is the Spider man of Sudan. In the Marvel comics, the identity of Spider-Man cannot be revealed. The same happens in the nation (bloodied by an interminable civil war) where the masked activist has become the symbol of the struggle against the regime. Dressed in red and blue, “Spidey” is a fixture of protests against the ruling military junta. The images of “Spidey” with the Sudanese flag in his hand that animate the crowd in the center of Khartoum went around the world.

Riots in the square

Violence and arrests will not discourage young Sudanese activists from resisting the military who “stole our revolution,” he explains to Guardian a man facing tear gas and bullets in a blue and red superhero costume. For his safety the “Spider-Man of Sudan” cannot be called by name. He has become a symbol of the protests that began in October. water cannons and often real bullets. During the protests, his childhood friend was killed by the security forces, also accused of sexually assaulting women and chasing activists. friend who chose the suit, not so much as a disguise but as a symbol of his loss and the story they heard as children, of the spider who protects the prophet Mohammed and his companion by weaving a web on the mouth of a cave where they hide , so that the enemies pass without looking inside.

Civil war

“Spidey” was among the hundreds of thousands whose protests in 2019 led to the fall of dictator Omar al-Bashir and the creation of a transitional government, itself ousted by a military coup in October 2021. “The military and counter-revolutionary parties stole the Sudan revolution. They are like the previous 30-year government – there is no difference between them and Bashir’s National Congress party, ”explains Spider-Man of Sudan to Guardian. “They are dictators and they just want control.” Spidey was filmed taking part in the protests, as well as his other role as a self-taught scientist teaching robotics to children. In a secret meeting of a resistance committee that coordinates localized actions across Sudan, Spidey and his fellow activists talked about how they feel united with the Sudanese people in their goal of overthrowing the army, regardless of the violence used against them. “The night comes and the night goes, every day is like this,” Spidey said. “With God’s will, we get out of it anyway. To this day we continue to try to free the country, but we are not afraid. The Sudanese people, all of them, will continue to face the security forces and their bullets ».

Behind the mask

At least 95 people have been killed in the protests since October, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, a pro-reform group that also warned about the increase in the use of rifles on crowds by security forces, causing a high number of victims. According to director Phil Cox, Spidey has become a representation of the country’s atmosphere. His signature dress appears to energize the protesters around him and symbolizes resistance, while his teaching work has been galvanized by the 2019 movement, like many other social and cultural activities. He protests in Sudan after the alleged gang rape of a young woman by security forces. “It was pretty amazing what people were doing (digital start-ups, creative collectives) but now they are threatened and shut down by the military,” says Cox, author of the Spidey documentary.

for the Guardian. After the overthrow of the 2019 revolution, many of those young activists have become angry and distrustful of the people in power, including international negotiators. “They feel that the attention has drifted and they are on their own and are absolutely not backing down. They trusted them, they tried and they think that the international community will disappoint them again ».