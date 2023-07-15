Sunday, July 16, 2023
Sudan | Source: Army representatives returned to talk with the other side

July 15, 2023
The Jeddah talks were suspended last month after several ceasefire violations.

of Sudan army representatives have returned to hold talks with RSF forces in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a government source said.

RSF has not commented on the return. The Jeddah talks were suspended last month after several ceasefire violations.

The negotiations are mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The conflict that broke out in Sudan continues for the fourth month.

