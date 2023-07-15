Sudan | Source: Army representatives returned to talk with the other side

The Jeddah talks were suspended last month after several ceasefire violations.

of Sudan army representatives have returned to hold talks with RSF forces in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a government source said.

The negotiations are mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The conflict that broke out in Sudan continues for the fourth month.