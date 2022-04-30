Many Sudanese find it very difficult to provide for the basic needs of Eid, such as clothes, shoes, etc., whose prices are rising dramatically, as 80 percent of them come from foreign markets.

And confirms Fatima Saeed, who was wandering to buy Eid clothes for her three children amid a group of small temporary stores spread on a main street adjacent to one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Khartoum; The goods offered here are of high quality and prices are much lower than the prices of ordinary markets and stores.

Fatima Saeed, who works in a job with a relatively high income, says that for more than three days she has been scouring the markets in search of what is suitable for her children, but she was always faced with the price obstacle, so she came back empty-handed; Until one of her friends showed her to these sidewalk markets.

She explains to Sky News Arabia that she has noticed that these markets attract most segments of society, including the wealthy and high-income earners, due to the quality of the offered goods, which sometimes include world-famous brands.

In light of the difficult economic conditions that Sudan is going through, and the low wages and market value of the national currency, where one dollar is traded at an average of 570 pounds, the values ​​of commodities, especially those imported from them, are beyond the capacity of the average consumer.

Mahmoud, an employee of one of the companies, explained that he turned his small car into a mobile shop in one of the main streets linking south and north Khartoum; For him, it achieves two goals, the first is to invest the evening hours to increase his income, and it also helps others to provide high-quality goods that are relatively cheaper than stationary stores.

Mahmoud told Sky News Arabia that most segments of society, including those with high incomes, prefer the goods displayed on the moving shops on the sidewalks because they are often selected goods at relatively lower prices.

Regarding the reason for selling them at lower prices despite their high quality, Mahmoud points out that most of these goods are brought by what are known as “bag dealers” who bring small quantities of goods from the markets of Dubai, Istanbul, or Indian and Asian cities and do not bear tax or customs consequences and high operating fees, which enables them to than selling their goods at lower prices.

The Sudanese market suffers from a large and continuous rise in operating costs, which negatively affects the prices of goods, most of which reach the stores at a high cost due to the high shipping prices and customs duties.

While the electricity bill increased by more than 5 times; The government recently imposed significant increases in service fees and royalties.

According to Samir, a merchant who owns a large shop selling clothes and shoes in one of Khartoum’s main markets, the demand for stores has decreased a lot due to the large difference in prices compared to mobile or temporary stores.

Samir confirms to Sky News Arabia that most shop owners do not intend to raise prices and are aware of the damage caused by the low level of sales; But he points out that the margin for reducing prices for shop owners is usually very small due to the high import and operating costs.

The value of the customs tariff for most commodities increased by very large rates, as the value of the customs dollar became measured at the current exchange rate in banks, after it was calculated on the basis of 18 pounds to the dollar.

Adding to the import burdens, some shipping companies imposed a risk tax of up to two thousand dollars due to the instability and the closure of the country’s main port for a long period during the current year.

Commercial sectors are significantly affected by the rise in service costs, and therefore resort to increasing commodity prices in order to adapt to the new reality.

According to traders and importers, port fees have increased by more than 300 percent; Port floor fees have almost quadrupled; In addition, container shipping fees have risen by about 500 percent from some ports, such as Chinese ports.