Shootings and explosions in the center of Khartoum, near the military headquarters, after days of tension between RSF militias (Rapid Support Forces) and regular forces over how to transition to civilian rule after the October 2021 military coup. denounced that one of their camps south of the capital was attacked and the military attempted to assault the militia headquarters. The transition to civilian government would have contemplated the integration of the RSF militias into the regular forces, a step that the militias are asking to be postponed for ten years. The military agreed to a term of only two years.

According to medical sources cited by al-Jazeera, at least three civilians were killed in the clashes of today. Furthermore, according to the broadcaster, the clashes between the paramilitaries and the regular forces would also have extended to other areas of Sudan, not remaining limited to the capital alone. According to reports from al-Jazeera, there is also fighting in Marawi and south-west Sudan, while in North Darfur there are clashes for control of the airport.

Because of the clashes, US Ambassador to Khartoum John Godfrey was forced to take cover inside the embassy along with diplomatic headquarters staff. Sky news made it known. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the situation in Sudan was “fragile” but stressed that there was still the possibility of completing the transition to a civilian-led government. Speaking from Hanoi, Blinken also argued that some actors “may push against this progress”.