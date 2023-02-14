The head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has contacted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to offer support, officials said Monday.

A statement by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported by the Sudan News Agency, “SUNA”, stated that the supplies sent to Damascus include “30 tons of foodstuffs, medical supplies, blankets, and others.”

Al-Burhan made the phone call to Assad to express “the sympathy of the Sudanese government and people to the Syrian people for the victims of the earthquake that occurred in the Syrian territories.”