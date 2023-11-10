The current government of Sudan, controlled by the Army leadership since the 2021 coup, accused this Friday (10) the Rapid Support Forces (FAR), a paramilitary group, of carrying out “ethnic cleansing” in the state of West Darfur . The Sudanese Foreign Ministry issued a statement alleging that the militias are committing large-scale crimes, “indiscriminately” killing civilians from the Masalit tribe, an ethnic clan native to the region.

According to the statement, the crimes date back to June, when members of Arab tribes allied with the FAR murdered the state governor and massacred more than 4,000 Masalit civilians, resulting in the displacement of the majority of the population of West Darfur.

The Sudanese government also accused the FAR of inspecting houses in Ardamata, a town near the West Darfur capital, Al Geneina, spreading panic and forcing the eviction of residents. The allegation is that these acts aim to evacuate the state of its local inhabitants to install militia members and mercenaries, including foreigners.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) confirmed that at least 800 people were killed in Ardamata in recent days, as a result of attacks by Arab tribes and paramilitaries, following the withdrawal of the Army from the Darfur area, following clashes with the FAR.

The massacre provoked international condemnation, although it was overshadowed by events in the Gaza Strip. The UN began investigations to clarify the events of November. More than 8,000 Sudanese refugees have fled to Chad in the last week, according to the UNHCR, while local organizations estimate that more than 20,000 people have been forced to leave their homes.

All this action takes place amid the war between the Sudanese Army and the FAR, which began on April 15, making Sudan the country with the highest number of internally displaced people in the world, according to the UN.

Despite a recent agreement between the parties to protect civilians and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, violations are frequent, leading to a conflict that has caused almost 9,000 deaths and the displacement of more than 6 million people. Around 25 million Sudanese people are in urgent need of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations. (With EFE Agency)