Sudan | RSF fighters destroyed the immeasurably valuable collection of antiquities of the National Museum of Sudan

The collections of the National Museum in Khartoum include embalmed mummies. Archaeologists have followed the museum’s destruction from satellite images.

The battles In Sudan, they accelerated again at the weekend. Paramilitary RSF forces took over the national museum in Khartoum, the country’s capital, on Friday, reports news agency Reuters. Deputy director of the museum Ikhlas Abdellatif confirmed to Reuters.

The National Museum of Sudan is located in the Nile delta in the center of Khartoum, in the area where the fighting that has been going on for several weeks has been the fiercest.

The museum the staff fears that the fighters have caused irreparable damage to the museum’s collection. The museum exhibits, among other things, embalmed mummies, which are estimated to date back to 2500 BC. They are estimated to be the world’s oldest and most archaeologically significant preserved mummies.

The extent of the damage can only be estimated for the time being, as the staff stopped working as early as April 15, when the fighting around the museum suddenly started, and the policemen guarding the museum were dismissed from their posts.

The National Museum’s collection also includes numerous statues, ceramics and ancient wall paintings from the Stone Age to the beginning of Christianity and the Islamic era, the museum’s former director Hatim Alnour told Reuters.

A member of the French team of archaeologists working in Sudan Roxanne Trioux told Reuters that for now the damage can only be assessed based on satellite images. According to Trioux, based on satellite images, at least some of the museum’s objects have been destroyed. Based on the pictures, part of the museum has been burned.

The battles have continued in Sudan despite numerous ceasefire agreements, the latest of which expired on Saturday. As early as Saturday afternoon, residents of Khartoum reported several clashes between the country’s army and the RSF forces fighting against it.

During the same day, several air and artillery strikes were reported in southern Khartoum and in the northern parts of the cities of Omdurman and Bahri, located near the capital.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have tried to act as peace negotiators in the fighting. On Thursday, the United States imposed economic sanctions and visa restrictions on the country’s leadership because of the ceasefire violation and bloodshed.

On Friday, the UN Security Council called on the warring groups to end hostilities so that humanitarian organizations could enter the country to do relief work.

of Sudan more than 1,800 people have died in the fighting, and more than 1.2 million people have been forced to flee their homes.

An estimated 400,000 people have fled to neighboring countries, pushing Sudan to the brink of an unprecedented disaster and fueling fears that the conflict will widen.