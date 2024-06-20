Hostilities between the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) and the Sudanese Army have intensified in the historically aggrieved region of Darfur, where both sides have engaged in intense clashes for control of El-Fasher, the capital of the north of the region, which has generated concern about the birth of a new ethnic conflict in the area. Meanwhile, the Sudanese representation at the United Nations accuses the United Arab Emirates of financing the paramilitaries, while famine stalks the African country.

