Today, Monday, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok has asked several parties to mediate regarding the AlNahda dam Ethiopian.

A statement issued by the ministry confirmed that Hamdok has written to the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union and the United States to formally request mediation regarding the use of water. The Nile River To fill the dam.

The statement added, “The government of Sudan is concerned about Ethiopia’s statements of its intention to fill a second filling of the Renaissance Dam in June 2021, without a binding agreement that guarantees the exchange of information, operating guarantees, environmental and social management, and affirms that any unilateral action for the filling will harm Sudan and threaten its national security.”

Sudan has already suggested the idea of ​​the four-way mediation mechanism, a move supported by Egypt due to the lack of a solution being found during the mediation efforts led by the African Union.