Khartoum (Al-Ittihad)

The Sudanese government announced the reopening of universities and the resumption of studies in all schools in the states where security conditions allow for this, according to a letter addressed to the Ministries of Education, Higher Education, and Scientific Research.

The decision, in accordance with the directives of Prime Minister-designate Othman Hussein Othman, set the end of this October as the maximum date for resuming studies.

Last May, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) explained that 368,000 children were forced to leave their homes and schools, noting that another 82,000 fled to neighboring countries.

Mandip O’Brien, Director of UNICEF in Sudan, said: “Before the conflict, we already had 7 million uneducated children of school age, aged between 6 and 18 years. We already had 611,000 children under the age of five suffering from acute malnutrition, and 3 million children under the age of five suffering from malnutrition overall.”

She continued: “In light of this conflict, we witnessed the closure of schools and educational institutions throughout the country.”

She added: “Children are experiencing a terrible ordeal, especially in the hot spots of this conflict, due to the constant bombing and exchange of fire. We witnessed and lived through this ourselves.”

In another context, Sudanese Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim said that it is not possible to increase employee salaries currently, given that “the government is already unable to pay full salaries,” due to the ongoing crisis between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces since mid-April.

He added in press statements: “A large portion of public sector employees do not receive more than 60% of their wages.”

Ibrahim continued: “The employees now receive 60% of their salaries. We seek to give them 100% of their salaries, and if they had other bonuses that were cut off, we can return them to them soon with increased revenues, but we did not talk about a salary increase.”

He pointed out that “the destruction that occurred as a result of the fighting is unprecedented and very large, and reconstruction requires huge amounts of money.”

As the crisis in Sudan approaches its seventh month, the circle of violent clashes has expanded, without a glimmer of hope for a solution on the horizon.

Since mid-April, clashes have been taking place between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

Clashes

Eyewitnesses reported that violent clashes broke out yesterday in the vicinity of the Armored Corps, south of Khartoum, with heavy and light weapons.