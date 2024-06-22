The UAE is working in partnership with the United Nations and the international community to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Sudan, and supports any process aimed at putting Sudan on the political path to reach a permanent settlement and achieve a national consensus to form a civilian-led government, based on its belief that there is no military solution to this war, and the need to focus All parties in Sudan call for constructive participation and meaningful dialogue to resolve the conflict.

The UAE is also working to address the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Sudan, prevent the imminent threat of famine, and facilitate the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to the affected areas, as it concluded two agreements to support the Sudan Humanitarian Fund and the efforts of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as part of a broader commitment worth 70 million US dollars, Dedicated to meeting urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan, through UN agencies and humanitarian organizations.

The UAE believes that dialogue is the only way to pave the way towards a sustainable political solution in Sudan, especially since the current situation in Sudan requires all concerned parties to show commitment to achieving peace and stability in Sudan, and for some not to resort to spreading misleading allegations that are nothing more than an attempt to divert attention from the conflict. And the deteriorating humanitarian situation resulting from the fighting.