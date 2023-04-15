Today, Saturday, the Rapid Support Forces announced their control of Khartoum International Airport and the Marawi Air Base, while the Sudanese army announced that it had confronted the Rapid Support Forces that tried to attack its units in the Sports City area.

Video footage showed columns of smoke rising from several areas in Khartoum, and some smoke escalation sites appeared close to each other.

Eyewitnesses told “Sky News Arabia” that columns of smoke rose from the direction of the headquarters of the General Command of the Armed Forces and the nearby airport area.

The Rapid Support Forces called on members of the Sudanese Armed Forces to stand “by the right.”

closed bridges

Our correspondent reported that all of Khartoum’s bridges over the Nile River were closed.

He said that he saw tanks of the Sudanese army in the Khartoum North area, north of the Sudanese capital.

Our correspondent: There is no confirmation yet about the entry of the Rapid Support Forces into Khartoum Airport.

Panic

He pointed to a state of great panic among Sudanese citizens who were forced to return from closed bridges on foot and drivers after their closure.

Video footage showed Sudanese citizens fleeing the clashes areas.

The combatants used heavy weapons in the vicinity of the army’s general command in central Khartoum and in different areas of the city, as well as the cities of Omdurman, Bahri, and the city of Meroe in the north of the country.

As a result of the clashes, the education movement in the capital stopped.

And after the clashes were confined to the Sports City area in Soba, south of Khartoum, the sounds of bullets were heard everywhere.

Clashes are now concentrated in various parts of the capital, Khartoum, and the Meroe region in northern Sudan so far, according to our correspondent.

Circular from the army

Later, a circular was issued by the Office of the Official Spokesman for the Armed Forces addressed to the Sudanese people, stating:

“In continuation of its course of treachery and betrayal, the Rapid Support Forces attempted to attack our forces in the Sports City and other locations, and our armed forces confronted them.. God is great, and glory to our dear homeland.”

“The Rapid Support Forces have turned into rebel forces against the state and national sovereignty,” the army said in a statement.

Mounting tension

These clashes came as a culmination of escalating tensions between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Hours before the clashes erupted, mediators said that army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, were ready to take steps to calm tensions between their forces.

The two parties worked to mobilize their forces during the past days, and the army said that its deployment comes within the tasks and duties guaranteed by the law, after the deployment of the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum.

Sudan is in talks to integrate paramilitary forces into the army under a transitional plan leading to new elections.

Al-Burhan and Daglo are still at odds over who will assume the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Army during the merger period, which will extend for several years. The RSF says the commander should be the civilian head of state, which the army rejects.

