The ministry said that it was decided to increase the price of gasoline from 585 pounds ($0.9753) to 630 pounds ($1.05) per liter, while it was decided to raise gasoline from 582 pounds ($0.9703) to 590 pounds ($0.9837) per liter.

Fuel prices in Sudan rose during the month of April, when the Ministry of Energy and Oil increased the price of gasoline, while the price of diesel decreased, as part of the ministry’s policy to review fuel prices according to international prices monthly at the time.

The ministry said that the increase in fuel prices, which included petrol and diesel, has already started since Saturday, August 5.

The conflict in Sudan has left 24 million people, about half the country’s population, in need of food and other aid, but only 2.5 million have received aid due to fierce fighting and lack of funding, two senior UN officials said Friday.

Aidan Worsorno, director of operations for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and Ted Chaiban, deputy executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), who just returned from Sudan, explained that the picture in Sudan is apocalyptic of destruction and turmoil, with no peace talks looming. horizon.