The statement said that the Rapid Support Forces “announce their full readiness to continue the talks during the last two days of the armistice under the auspices of the Saudi-American mediation to discuss the possibility of reaching a renewal of the ceasefire agreement and humanitarian arrangements.”

The United States and Saudi Arabia, in their capacity as facilitators of the short-term ceasefire agreement in Sudan, have called for the continuation of the search for an agreement on extending the ceasefire, which will expire on Monday..

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, as facilitators of the short-term ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements, call on the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to continue the discussion to reach an agreement on extending the ceasefire, which will end on May 29. This will facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people.”

“In the absence of an agreement to extend the current ceasefire, it remains the duty of the two parties to abide by their commitment under the short-term ceasefire and to declare their commitment to protecting civilians in Sudan,” the statement added.“.

The truce between the warring factions began last Monday for a period of seven days to secure safe passage for humanitarian aid and lead to broader talks sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia.