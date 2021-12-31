Witnesses confirmed that security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades, while protesters marched in Khartoum and the neighboring cities of Omdurman and Bahri towards the presidential palace.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said that four protesters were killed by security forces’ bullets, including at least three in Omdurman.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States is deeply disturbed by reports of the use of lethal force against protesters in Sudan.

“The United States stands with the people of Sudan, with their demand for freedom, peace and justice,” Blinken added in a tweet on his Twitter account.

Thursday’s protests are the eleventh round of massive demonstrations since the measures taken by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on October 25.

The Forces of Freedom and Change coalition confirmed that the security forces used excessive force, on Thursday, and called on the regional and international community and human rights organizations to condemn the measures taken by Al-Burhan.

UN Special Envoy for Sudan Volker Perthes said he was “deeply disturbed” by the deaths, adding that “all people have the right to express themselves peacefully and the media has the right to operate freely.”

A witness said that the security forces confronted the protesters about two kilometers from the palace in the center of the capital, adding that there was a heavy security presence in the area, according to Reuters.

Another witness said that protesters were also exposed to tear gas after sunset in the city of Bahri, near a closed bridge linking it to the capital. A barrage of tear gas targeted the demonstrators in the neighborhoods after they were removed from the bridge.

The Khartoum State Ministry of Health said in a statement that security forces in Omdurman prevented ambulances from transporting the wounded to nearby hospitals, adding that the scope of the “repression” exceeded expectations.

The Sudan Doctors Committee said that security forces arrested an injured man along with paramedics who were trying to transfer him to an ambulance.

This week, the Sudanese Sovereignty Council restored the powers of arrest, detention and confiscation to the intelligence service. The intelligence service justified the decision by saying that the political situation could turn into a “catastrophic”.

Amid the interruption of communication services, most of the bridges leading to Khartoum were closed, while at least two of them were closed with containers. An army security checkpoint with an armored vehicle was seen at one of the open bridges.