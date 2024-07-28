These groups used to run more than 90 kitchens to provide meals to millions of displaced people and those trapped in fighting in various parts of Sudan, but the recent explosion in food prices has put about 50 kitchens out of action completely, increasing the suffering of those looking for one meal a day.

The rapid collapse of the pound has undermined the ability of volunteer groups to cover daily meal needs, after the prices of most food commodities and products rose by rates ranging between 150 and 300 percent during the past three weeks, in parallel with the increasing collapse of the pound, as one dollar is currently trading at 2,600 pounds, compared to 600 pounds when the fighting broke out between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April 2023.

As daily kitchens reduce the number of daily meals, meal distribution centers in some areas are witnessing long queues to obtain a small amount of food consisting of simple ingredients that are barely enough to satisfy hunger.

Videos circulated by activists on social media showing a large crowd of residents have raised great fears of the dire food deterioration that most areas of Sudan are experiencing.

Death rates from hunger or malnutrition among children and adults are increasing, exceeding the criteria for classifying famine, while data from the United Nations Children’s Fund indicates that about 3.6 million children suffer from severe malnutrition.

The war has displaced tens of thousands of farmers and caused the agricultural season to fail completely in some areas where people depend on agriculture to cover their food needs. Supply chains have also been disrupted in the regions under war, leading to scarcity and a significant rise in the prices of basic food commodities.

About 10 million people are currently living in displacement areas, while more than 60 percent of the population has lost their source of income due to the cessation of most productive and service sectors.

“significant deterioration”

Al-Rayeh Abdel Qader, one of the founders of the “Balila” initiative to feed the displaced and those trapped in combat zones, points to a significant deterioration in the food situation in all parts of the country. He told Sky News Arabia: “When we launched our initiative last February, we were targeting the displaced in the cities of the east of the country and the situation was tragic. But now, after about 6 months of moving between different parts of the country, we are shocked by the catastrophe, as the area of ​​hunger in the country is increasing in a frightening manner.”

He explains: “The initiative launched its work in the past few weeks in the Baram area in South Darfur, where most of the population lives in an unprecedented state of food poverty.”

Abdul Qader points out that there are many forgotten areas in the country or those that are difficult to reach, where dozens die daily from diseases and malnutrition amidst a complete absence of international aid.

He stresses that many national initiatives, such as the Balila Initiative and others, seek to alleviate the burden of hunger among the displaced and those trapped in combat zones, but they face great difficulties in light of the rapid expansion of hunger, the high prices of food and its scarcity, and the limited funding, as these initiatives depend on self-help and donations provided by expatriates and Sudanese in diaspora countries.

Al-Rayeh warns that the continued rate of many segments of society falling into the cycle of hunger and food deprivation will lead to a catastrophe that may be difficult to contain if the international community does not play its role in rescuing the victims and pushing towards stopping the war.