Four naval vessels with evacuees from Sudan arrived in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Saturday. These are Saudis and nationals of friendly countries, state broadcaster Al-Ekhbariyah reported. A Dutch company evacuated foreign employees of another Dutch company by ship.

According to the state broadcaster, there were a total of fifty Saudi citizens on board the first Saudi navy ship. How many nationals from friendly countries were evacuated, and which countries are involved, the broadcaster did not specify. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia reported in a statement the “safe arrival” of 91 Saudi citizens and 66 nationals – including diplomats and international officials – from twelve friendly countries (Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada and Burkina Faso).

Saudi soldiers in camouflage uniform welcomed the first evacuees from Sudan with flowers and treats as soon as they came down the gangway, as can be seen on images. The broadcaster emphasized that it was the first civilian evacuation operation since fighting broke out in Sudan last Saturday. Read below the tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Warring factions

The Sudanese military said earlier today it had agreed to assist in the evacuation of foreigners. At the same time, gunfire and airstrikes echoed in Khartoum. This is despite promises by warring parties to respect a three-day truce – on the occasion of the Islamic Eid, which marks the end of Ramadan. See also Politics | Timo Soini finally explained why he does not run for the parliamentary elections

The military said the United States, Britain, France and China would evacuate diplomats and other nationals from Khartoum “in the coming hours.” It added that Saudis and Jordanians left by ship through Port Sudan, 400 miles northeast of Khartoum. Army chief Abdel Fatteh al-Burhan guaranteed the army would ensure safe passage, but said the situation at some airports, including those in Khartoum and Nyala, Darfur’s largest city, remained problematic.

The statement came after promises by the rival leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti – to partially open airports for evacuations. The RSF chief reported on Facebook Saturday morning that he had received a call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He stressed “the need to adhere to a full ceasefire and provide protection to humanitarian and medical workers,” Hemedti said.

Smoke over the north side of Khartoum, where the international airport is also located. Fighting in the capital resumed on Saturday after an internationally brokered ceasefire failed. © AP



Europeans

The European Union is preparing for the evacuation of citizens of EU countries from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. But for now it is too unsafe to carry out such an operation, a senior EU diplomat said on Saturday. It would be about 1500 people. According to Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, six military aircraft have flown from Spain to Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa. They are part of an operation to evacuate about eighty people, including Spaniards, other Europeans and South Americans. See also RKI urges caution: More corona outbreaks in old people's and nursing homes

The Netherlands has two Air Force Hercules transport aircraft ready in the Jordanian city of Aqaba. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague is in contact with 134 Dutch nationals in Sudan. They were informed on Saturday about “some evacuation options that are currently being prepared,” she reports on her website. Not all details are clear yet, she says. “As soon as more information becomes available, we will share it with them.” The Netherlands is in ‘close contact’ with other countries that also want to evacuate people from Sudan, the ministry said.

Risk consultancy firm Proximities from Leusden evacuated 22 employees of a Dutch company in Port Sudan by ship on Saturday. They were taken by boat to a ship waiting outside Sudanese territorial waters. “At that time, the situation was so stable that there was no direct danger to those involved,” confirmed general director Daan Brink after reporting by NOS/Nieuwsuur. He declined to say which company the evacuees work for.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Ukraine live ticker: London: Russia has received new drones from Iran | FAZ

Bloody power struggle

The World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured since the outbreak of fighting. The death toll includes at least five aid workers in a country dependent on food aid.

Bloody fighting broke out on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudan Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary RSF led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the council. Both joined forces to oust dictator and army chief Omar al-Bashir with a military coup in 2019, but have since been at odds over the integration of the paramilitary forces into the army. This is part of the transition to a democracy with a civilian government.

The big question then is who should lead that combined force and who is therefore the real boss in the country.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.