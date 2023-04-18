UpdateThe ambassador of the European Union to Sudan was attacked Monday evening at his official residence in the capital Khartoum. This was reported by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Twitter. At least 185 people have been killed and more than 1,800 injured in the fighting in Sudan.

Borrell calls the attack on the EU ambassador “a gross violation” of the Vienna Convention. “The security of diplomatic premises and personnel is a primary responsibility of the Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law.” He does not indicate how Aidan O’Hara (59) from Ireland is doing.

He was appointed head of the EU mission in Khartoum in August last year and has been ambassador for neighboring Ethiopia, South Sudan (independent since 2001) and the African Union since 2012. He worked from the Irish diplomatic mission in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

USA

Since last Saturday, at least 185 people have been killed and more than 1,800 injured in fighting in Sudan between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The US, UN and EU have called for a ceasefire. However, UN envoy Volker Perthes does not have the impression that the warring parties want immediate mediation.

US officials are in contact with the rival military leaders. “We call for an immediate ceasefire without conditions between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF),” said a Security Council spokesman in Washington.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the sides to “cease hostilities immediately” after the third day of deadly fighting. “The humanitarian situation in Sudan was already precarious, but it is now catastrophic.” See also First day of F1 testing: Max Verstappen is the fastest for now

Sudan’s military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, earlier today ordered the disbandment of the RSF. The former part of the regular army has therefore been labeled a rebel group. RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo makes no move to back down.

Army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s ruling military council (L) and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo known as Hemedti (R). ©AFP



Humanitarian break

The Sudanese army appeared to be gaining the upper hand in a bloody power struggle with rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sunday. The paramilitary group and the army accuse each other of starting the hostilities. Both Hemedti and army chief al-Burhan agreed on Sunday to a three-hour “humanitarian pause” proposed by the United Nations, including for the evacuation of the wounded.

The temporary ceasefire and the opening of safe roads announced by Unitams (UN mission, ed.) was not implemented, humanitarian activist Ghazi Elrayah reported. He is preparing the evacuation of people stranded in hospitals and other buildings due to the fighting. According to him, neither the International Committee of the Red Cross nor the Sudanese Red Crescent carried out evacuations. See also Information security | Experts say that it is possible to hijack a Whatsapp account: "However, it is not an easy trick"

The conflict revolves around a power struggle within the country’s military leadership. After the 2021 coup – after that there was another – Sudan was governed by a military council. There are major differences within that council about the direction the country should take and especially whether and when the promised transition to a civilian government can start.

Like many Sudanese residents, Dutch expats in Khartoum are staying indoors because of the outbreak of violence.