The military escalation in Sudan has led to the displacement of more than 1.2 million people inside the country and 400,000 refugees to neighboring countries.

Residents and eyewitnesses said that gunfire was heard in several areas of the capital, Khartoum, today, Sunday, the day after the expiration of a ceasefire.

The cease-fire began on May 22 and expired on Saturday night. The ceasefire de-escalated the situation and allowed some humanitarian aid to arrive.

The current escalation broke out on April 15th.

Today, Sunday, live footage showed columns of black smoke rising in the sky of the capital.

Outside the capital, escalations continued in the remote Darfur region in the west.

Eyewitnesses reported that the clash, which broke out on Friday and Saturday, affected Kutum, a commercial center and one of the main towns in North Darfur.