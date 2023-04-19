Sudan | NY Times: Local director of EU aid shot

Belgian Wim Fransen is said to be seriously wounded.

of the EU the director of the local department of humanitarian aid has been shot in Sudan, reports an American newspaper The New York Times.

According to the newspaper, it is a Belgian Wim Fransenwho is the head of the local office of ECHO, the humanitarian aid division of the European Commission.

According to sources interviewed by the newspaper, Fransen disappeared on Sunday in the country’s capital, Khartoum. Fransen’s colleagues found him on Tuesday.

