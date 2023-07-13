According to the Egyptian presidency, the summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries comes to discuss ways to end the current conflict and its negative repercussions on neighboring countries, while developing effective mechanisms with the participation of neighboring countries to settle the crisis in Sudan peacefully, in coordination with other regional and international tracks.

The efforts of the Security and Peace Council of the African Union to bring together the two fighting parties, which combine the vision of the Jeddah platform led by the United States, Saudi Arabia and other Arab parties, have failed so far, in addition to the IGAD proposals, which stipulate measures leading to stopping the war and launching a political process leading to the transfer of power. for civilians.

On Monday, the IGAD, consisting of 8 countries in and around the Horn of Africa, met in Addis Ababa to launch a peace process to resolve the conflict in Sudan, but the absence of the army delegation squandered the chances of reaching an agreement.

And raised the call for “IGAD” to hold a regional summit to discuss the deployment of forces in Khartoum to protect civilians, a wide controversy, and strongly rejected by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An opportunity for rapprochement.. and challenges!

Observers believe that Cairo’s hosting of the summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries represents an additional path to the cease-fire effort and pushing the two sides of the conflict to the negotiating table, despite the presence of a number of challenges, on top of which is the lack of political will of the warring parties to stop the fighting, and some differences between the neighboring countries themselves.

From Khartoum, the Sudanese writer and political researcher, Maher Abu Al-Goukh, considered in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that any role that contributes to putting an end to the war is a positive matter, and what increases it now is Cairo’s involvement in this path as it represents the party that has the most influence on Army Command. Perhaps this explains the welcome of the IGAD meeting in Addis Ababa to this summit.

Regarding the success of the Sudan Neighborhood Summit in making a positive breakthrough in the current conflict, Abu al-Jawkh stressed that this depends on a number of axes, including:

If the summit succeeds in overcoming the divergence and attraction with the tracks proposed by the African Union, the IGAD, or the Jeddah track, this means not reaching conclusions that contradict these three tracks, whose ultimate goals are summed up in a permanent cessation of war and the handover of power to civilians.

The matter requires obtaining strict commitments from both sides to seriously commit to stopping the war and implementing the necessary steps to begin security and military reform, foremost of which is the removal of the elements of the defunct regime, especially the leaders accused of being involved in the outbreak of the conflict and obstructing efforts to stop it.

The most prominent fears that may weaken the Egyptian move is the possibility of its drifting to become one of the points of tensions between the regional parties, especially in the divergence of views of some of Sudan’s neighboring countries towards the parties to the conflict and the intersection of their visions with regard to the solutions themselves.

Absence of tools

For his part, the expert specializing in international relations, Ayman Samir, stressed in his statements to “Sky News Arabia” the importance of the Cairo summit as a new platform to push the two parties to the conflict for negotiations and defuse the crisis.

However, “Samir” indicated that the absence of “tools” on the ground after rejecting the presence of peacekeeping forces, and the absence of observers in conflict areas from the United Nations, makes any truce or initiative “in the wind.”

He stressed that achieving the declared goal of the summit, which is to unify the vision of neighboring countries to resolve the conflict, requires a special effort and a consensus that transcends differences.

According to the international relations expert, the ambition of the summit is focused on discovering the common areas between neighboring countries to face the crises of the “refugee flow”, especially with regard to Egypt, which has hosted more than 250,000 Sudanese since the beginning of the war.

difficult situations