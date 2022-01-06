Security forces in Khartoum closed a number of bridges and main streets with containers and barbed wire.

Political forces, including the Sudanese Professionals Association and the so-called “resistance committees” called for demonstrations of “the January 6 million” in Khartoum, to demand civilian rule in the country.

The invitations said that the demonstrators headed towards the Republican Palace, crossing the gathering points of the demonstrators before reaching that point.

Politically, an American delegation is holding consultations with a number of Sudanese forces in an attempt to find a solution to the worsening crisis in the country, since the army’s actions in late October.

The visit of the American delegation comes less than two days after the Troika countries (Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States) and the European Union announced in a statement on Tuesday that they would not support any prime minister appointed in Sudan without the consent of civilians; She demanded a return to the constitutional document signed in 2019.

He stressed the need to accelerate efforts to hold accountable those who obstruct the democratic process in the country.

The political crisis in Sudan was further complicated by the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, three days ago.