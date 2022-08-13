Sudan | More than 50 people died in floods in Sudan

Already around 38,000 people around Sudan have suffered from rains and floods since the rainy season started.

Heavy rain due to the resulting floods, at least 52 people have died in Sudan, located in northeastern Africa, according to Sudan’s state media. In addition, thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed.

Sudan usually experiences heavy rainfall between May and October, and the country has experienced severe floods every year that destroy property, infrastructure and crops.

“52 people have died and 25 have been injured due to heavy rains and floods since the start of the rainy season,” a spokesman for the National Civil Defense Council of Sudan Abdel Jalil Abdelreheem says.

According to Abdelreheem, floods have destroyed nearly 5,400 buildings and damaged nearly 2,900 around the country this year. The rains and floods have also damaged other public facilities, shops and farms. The states of North and South Kordofan, Nile and South Darfur have suffered the worst from the floods and rains.

of the UN The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated on Monday of this week that around 38,000 people across Sudan have been affected by rains and floods since the start of the rainy season.

Last year, nearly 315,000 people were affected by rains and floods in the country, OCHA reported.