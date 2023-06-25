Sudan.. more than 2.5 million people have been displaced

Eyewitnesses said that the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, witnessed today, Sunday, that they heard gunfire and new clashes, which led to the displacement of more civilians.

The number of displaced people has risen to more than 2.5 million.

The International Organization for Migration said that about two million people, among them, have been internally displaced, and nearly 600,000 have taken refuge in neighboring countries, especially Egypt, Chad and South Sudan.

Witnesses also pointed to an increase in escalation in Nyala, the largest city in the western Darfur region.

Khartoum and El Geneina are among the cities most affected by the escalation that broke out last April 15 between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

However, the tension spread, last week, to affect other parts of Darfur and Kordofan.

Residents of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman, the three cities that make up the greater capital area, said that a clash broke out last night and continued until this morning.