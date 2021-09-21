Sudan’s military council said in a statement on state television on Tuesday that it had thwarted a coup attempt. A number of suspects have been arrested and are being questioned. This is reported by international news agencies. Much is still unclear. For example, the military council has not disclosed who the detainees are, and how and why they planned a coup.

The coup plotters allegedly tried to take over state radio in Omdurman, a city on the other side of the Nile from the capital Khartoum, an anonymous source within the Sudanese government told Reuters news agency. The same government source says that “many soldiers, including senior military commanders” have been arrested. Television channel CNN writes that some 40 soldiers have been arrested after they tried to take over state television and the building of the army command. According to an eyewitness speaking to Reuters, the army used tanks to close the bridge between Omdurman and Khartoum.

In the spring of 2019, two coups took place in Sudan in two days: after continued popular protests against then-president Omar al-Bashir, two generals took power one after the other. Since then, a transitional regime has prevailed in the country: a so-called Sovereignty Council, in which the military has the upper hand, shares power with a civilian government, led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The transitional government has previously claimed to have thwarted coup attempts linked to al-Bashir.

