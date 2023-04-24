Home page politics

The Bundeswehr starts an evacuation mission for German citizens in Sudan. After an announced ceasefire, the fighting continues.

Khartoum/Berlin – In the course of the evacuation campaign, a first Bundeswehr plane from Sudan landed in Berlin. At 6:15 a.m., “101 Germans, their families and members of other partner countries” landed in the capital in an Air Force aircraft, the Foreign Office said on Monday morning (April 24) on the online service Twitter. During the evacuation mission from Sudan, the Bundeswehr has brought more than 300 people to safety since Sunday.

The planes first landed in Jordan. After the landing of two machines, each with 101 and 113 people on board, in the country on Sunday evening and during the night, “at 2:25 a.m. the third Bundeswehr machine with around 100 people on board” landed in Jordan on Monday morning, said a spokesman for the Bundeswehr Operations Command the AFP news agency.

Fighting in Sudan: Three planes evacuated

“Both German citizens and members of other nations” were flown out with the three Airbus A400M aircraft. The evacuations “worked well”. “The onward journey of the evacuated citizens of other nations will be coordinated with the states concerned,” said the Operations Command.

In view of the escalating violence in Khartoum, Germany and numerous other countries had launched evacuation operations for their nationals in the north-east African country, including France, Italy, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The United States and Great Britain had previously flown out embassy staff from Khartoum.

Sudan: Army and RSF militia fight

In Sudan, units of the army and the paramilitary RSF militia have been fighting each other for more than a week. An agreement to integrate the RSF militia into the armed forces had previously failed. More than 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 injured in the fighting. Several agreed ceasefires were broken.

The Chairwoman of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), expressed her relief at the course of the Bundeswehr’s evacuation mission in Sudan. “Three machines are out there,” said Strack-Zimmermann on Monday to the broadcasters RTL and ntv. This means that “a great many Germans have been saved”.

Fighting in Sudan: Situation on the ground extremely dangerous

The situation on site is extremely dangerous, she said. It is therefore good that there have been agreements with the Sudanese civil war parties to agree on time windows in which flights to the country are possible. She also praised the coordinated approach with Germany’s international partners. (with agency material)