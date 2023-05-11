The conflicts between the armed factions of the African country continue to increase despite the declared truce. This day there were bombardments in the surroundings of Khartoum, a city besieged by heavy weapons from both sides. In the diplomatic field, the negotiations in Jeddah continue, but they recognize serious difficulties in drawing up a lasting peace.

The explosion of violence between the regular Army and the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitary group continues to permeate Sudan. This Wednesday, May 10, the capital Khartoum was the scene of the most serious clashes ever recorded, once again violating the declared ceasefire.

An intense bombardment by Sudanese aircraft took place in Shambat, in North Khartoum, targeting FAR establishments. While large columns of smoke appeared in the capital’s center.

Inside Khartoum, the Army deployed a large complement of ground units with heavy weapons. As a result of the fighting, large parts of the city were left without electricity.

The situation has led the organization Amnesty International to raise alarms about the violation of human rights of the inhabitants who still remain in Sudan.

“We reiterate our call, made together with more than 90 organizations, for the members of the DD Council. H H. establish an investigative mechanism to monitor, collect and preserve evidence and denounce the serious violations that have occurred and continue to occur,” said the entity’s regional director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, in a statement.

Aid from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is loaded onto the Royal Saudi Air Force cargo plane for Port Sudan International Airport at King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 10, 2023. © Ahmed Yosri / Reuters

On the other hand, the European Union sent another shipment of humanitarian aid to the country, punished before the violence and submerged in needs since then. This time there are 30 tons, as reported by the European Commission, which include basic necessities and shelter items.

Throughout this conflict, more than 600 people died and there are more than 5,000 injured; while 700,000 Sudanese have been internally displaced and another 120,000 fled the territory to neighboring countries.

Dialogue continues in Saudi Arabia

Representatives of both sides are holding talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah, discussing the feasibility of establishing a permanent truce. However, that resolution does not seem to be close to happening.

Neither faction is willing to give in and the future of the negotiations is uncertain. For example, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, leader of the Army, declared on Tuesday that there will be no conclusion that legitimizes the FAR.

The United States has admitted this Wednesday that there are serious difficulties in finding a solution despite the continuation of the talks sponsored by Saudi Arabia and the United Nations.

“We and our partners continue to make it clear to the warring parties that there can be no military solution to this crisis and that negotiations are the only way,” said Victoria Nuland, the Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs in an appearance with the Foreign Affairs Committee. of the Senate.

The official stressed that it is unfeasible for civilians to participate in this process while armed hostilities continue.

with EFE