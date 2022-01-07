In Omdurman, thousands gathered for the funeral of one of the young men who were killed Thursday, chanting slogans calling for retribution.

Some neighborhoods of Khartoum, Omdurman, and other cities witnessed limited gatherings to call for new rallies, which the resistance committees and a number of political organizations, including the Professionals Association, intend to hold on Sunday in refusal to interfere with the army in political life.

On Thursday, the Sudanese security forces used tear gas and sound bombs extensively to disperse demonstrators in different parts of the country, and used live bullets in Omdurman and Khartoum, amid reports of storming a number of hospitals in pursuit of injured protesters.

A statement attributed to the Ministry of Health in Khartoum state held the military leaders of the Sudanese Sovereign Council responsible for the safety of patients and medical staff in hospitals.

The statement said, “Security forces stormed a number of hospitals, including Al-Arbaeen Hospital, and assaulted the injured and medical staff, resulting in injuries among them.”

Politically, an American delegation and another from South Sudan are holding meetings with a number of political forces, in an attempt to contain the Sudanese crisis that erupted in the wake of the measures taken by Army Commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on October 25, and fueled popular protests in which 60 people have been killed so far.

The situation deteriorated further after the resignation of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, on Sunday, in light of a blockage on the political horizon and major differences between the civil and military sectors.

The Sovereignty Council announced its quest to appoint a new prime minister to form a government with “specific tasks”, but the United States and European Union countries stressed that they would not recognize any prime minister appointed without political consensus.