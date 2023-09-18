Sudan | Khartoum was in flames and paramilitary forces attacked the headquarters of the armed forces

On Sunday, the flames licked, among other things, the spectacular tower block serving as the headquarters of the local oil company, which had become a symbol of the city over the years.

in Sudan wildfires lashed the capital Khartoum on Sunday and paramilitary forces attacked the country’s military headquarters for the second day in a row, witnesses said.

According to one resident of Khartoum, who commented anonymously on Sunday’s events, there had been clashes around the headquarters. Other witnesses in the southern parts of Khartoum said they heard huge bangs as the armed forces struck the paramilitary RSF bases with artillery.

Nawal Mohammed44, described Saturday and Sunday’s fighting as “the most violent since the war began.”

of Khartoum several buildings in the center were set on fire. In social media messages confirmed by news agency AFP, users had shared footage of flames engulfing local landmarks.

Among other things, the Ministry of Justice building and the Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower were in flames. The latter is a conical building with a glass facade. Over the years, the tower, which serves as the headquarters of the oil company, has become a symbol of the city.

“This is truly painful… the landmark defined Khartoum’s skyline. Such senseless destruction”, commented Tagreed Abdinone of the architects of the tower in the messaging service X, i.e. the former Twitter.

The initial stage of the fire in the oil company’s tower block in Khartoum on Sunday.

In social the media also shared pictures of other smoldering buildings with destroyed windows and charred walls or bullet holes.

“It’s painful to see these institutions destroyed like this,” says a resident in the eastern part of the capital Badr al-Din Babiker told AFP.

There has been fierce fighting in Sudan for more than five months. The fighting in Sudan started in mid-April, when the commander of the armed forces by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglon disagreements about the integration of the RSF forces commanded by Daglo into the Sudanese armed forces escalated.

Conflict according to the following research institute ACLED, at least 7,500 people have died in the fighting. Among other things, aid workers have warned that the actual death toll is much higher, as many of those injured or killed never make it to hospitals or morgues.

A group of volunteer lawyers defending democracy said on Sunday that dozens of civilians had been killed in fighting in Khartoum since Friday.

“We are working to determine the number of civilian casualties from the indiscriminate shelling,” the group said in a statement.

The battles In Sudan, they have destroyed the already fragile infrastructure, closed 80 percent of the country’s hospitals and forced millions of people into acute starvation.

According to the UN, more than five million people have been forced to leave their homes, one million of whom have fled beyond the country’s borders.

Millions who have been unable or have refused to flee Khartoum suffer from the rationing of water, food and electricity.

Violence has also spread to the western region of Darfur, where ethnically motivated attacks by the RSF and allied paramilitary forces have prompted the International Criminal Court to open new investigations into possible war crimes.

Fighting has also taken place in the southern Kordofan region, where witnesses again reported artillery fire between the armed forces and the RSF on Sunday.