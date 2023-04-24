Two Italian Air Force planes evacuated Italian civilians and other citizens from the Sudanese capital Khartoum as fighting between rival military factions that are now clashing in the country also continued around the convoy that brought Italians to the airport during the night. There are about 200 civilians including some Swiss citizens. “All the Italians who wanted to leave Sudan were transferred to Djibouti, some Emergency volunteers and some missionaries remained in the country”. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said this when arriving at the foreign affairs council. afternoon at Ciampino airport”, he added. “Everyone is fine, I want to thank those who participated in this difficult operation”, he added. Read the updates



02:26