Khartoum is “completely destroyed, the airport has been razed to the ground and so is Africa Road, the street with restaurants. In the middle of the streets there are tanks and overturned cars and you can see the craters caused by heavy weapons. In some areas there are corpses scattered everywhere because, due to the clashes, it is too dangerous to recover them and therefore they are abandoned on the side of the road”. Thus Stefano Rebora, president of the NGO Music for Peace and among the Italians evacuated yesterday from Khartoum, tells Adnkronos what he saw in the capital during the journey from the compound where he lived to the residence of ambassador Michele Tommasi, one of the two collection points for our compatriots. The other was an Ombudsman at the OVCI headquarters.

Rebora goes into the details of a journey made complicated also by the constant checkpoints of the warring parties. “At half past midnight we received the message to reach one of the two meeting points with our own means and at our own risk”, says the president of Music for Peace, revealing that he experienced moments of “panic” for the car the next morning that didn’t start, but then “a Sudanese gave us his battery”.

“That five-kilometre stretch that separated us from the ambassador’s residence turned out to be a nightmare. It was hallucinatory. There were firefights and to avoid them, alternative routes were sought, thus risking losing one’s bearings. We got there. took more than two hours”, adds Rebora, who regrets that since the outbreak of fighting on April 15 “everything that could have been a sign of change and development has been destroyed”.

The convoy from the ambassador’s residence then proceeded to an airfield outside the Ombudsman which was in an “impregnable” desert area. To reach it, it was necessary to overcome about thirty regular army checkpoints, but “upon arrival we breathed a sigh of relief”, declares Rebora, highlighting how the problem of moving through Khartoum is that there is not a well-defined front line demarcated, “some neighborhoods are still in the hands of the Rapid Support Forces and this generates continuous gunfire engagements”.

Fear in those moments is a difficult feeling to tame. “I’m not Rambo, but in those moments you have to be rational and act with serenity. If you get caught up in fear, you never move again”, she points out.

Rebora was also in Khartoum with his wife Valentina and their 8-year-old son. “He behaved very well, only in some moments he faltered. Of course I went a little too far with the game on my cell phone, I put headphones on and so he didn’t hear the shots – he concludes – during the first leg of our journey to the residence he was amazed, then luckily he fell asleep and didn’t see some devastating parts.”