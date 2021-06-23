The International Monetary Fund indicated that it had obtained financing pledges of $ 1.4 billion from 101 countries that allow the settlement of Sudan’s arrears, facilitating its benefit from debt relief programs and access to new funds and investments necessary to promote growth and combat poverty.

Historic opportunity

A statement issued by the Director-General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said that this financing represents a historic opportunity for Sudan to move towards comprehensive debt relief.

She stressed that the fund will continue to support Sudan’s recovery from a prolonged period of instability and economic hardship.

Georgieva explained that a number of countries in addition to the African Development Bank, the Paris Club, the European Commission and other development partners played a critical role in the success of this multilateral initiative.

She added: “This achievement represents a clear recognition by the membership of the Fund of the extraordinary efforts made by the people and government of Sudan to advance economic and financial reforms despite the difficult environment.”

The Executive Board of the Fund will hold a meeting next Monday regarding the liquidation of Sudan’s debt arrears and its inclusion in the HIPC initiative.

fruitful efforts

Since assuming his duties in October 2019, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok has made great efforts to return Sudan to the global financial system after 3 decades of international isolation, due to the actions of the ousted regime of Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown by a popular revolution in April 2019.

As a result of these efforts, the United States of America announced in December 2020 the removal of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, in which it has been on since the mid-1990s, and incurred direct and indirect losses estimated at about $300 billion.

Less than 6 months after getting rid of the burden of the terrorist list, Sudan obtained huge pledges made by a number of countries participating in the Paris conference held last May.

The conference represented a great opportunity to present the new Sudan and its full return to the international development community.

Over the past months, Hamdok’s government has implemented a number of steps and reforms in agreement with the International Monetary Fund. The reforms included unifying exchange rates and lifting fuel subsidies.

Despite the strong internal opposition that faced these reforms, the government confirmed that it is inevitable to implement them to get out of the structural crisis experienced by the Sudanese economy resulting from the corruption that plagued Al-Bashir’s rule, whose losses were estimated at about $1 trillion.

Big challenges

The move comes in light of fears and anxiety that the economic and political crisis that the country is currently experiencing will ravage the transition path, which prompted Hamdok to sound the alarm, noting that the country faces real risks.

Bakri El-Jack, a professor of politics at American universities, expected that the developments announced by the Fund would positively affect the economic situation in Sudan, but he stressed that there is still a long way to go before achieving stability and overall reform.

Al-Jack told Sky News Arabia by phone from New York that Sudan needs to make great efforts to reform the structures of the economy, the collapsed civil service and the banking system, which is facing stormy problems, and to put in place strict laws to attract and protect investments, all of which are important elements to achieve an economic breakthrough.

He explained that the Sudanese state is very weak, and has a lot of structural and administrative defects that make it difficult to benefit from any aid or investments in the short term.